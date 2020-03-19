Ohio Guard to distribute food; unemployment claims top 100K

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has activated 300 members of the Ohio National Guard to package, transport and distribute food to needy communities.

The state says it has received 111,055 unemployment insurance benefit applications online in the past four days.

Voting rights groups have demanded that Secretary of State Frank LaRose allow registration of new voters ahead of the June 2 date, saying prohibiting such registration violates federal law and the Ohio Constitution.

The central Ohio bus system suspended fares and asked riders to enter through the rear door.

Police in Wellston in southeastern Ohio joined several departments in taking non-emergency reports over the phone.