Ohio River Sweep rescheduled

The 2020 Ohio River Sweep has been rescheduled to multiple dates this summer and fall due to the coronavirus precautions.

"The first priority of the program is the safety of our Coordinators and volunteers," said Lisa Cochran, program manager for the Ohio River Sweep.

Rescheduling was the best decision during the current coronavirus precautions. The Ohio River Sweep occurs in the six states which border the Ohio River, and these six states have different timelines for allowing group activities due to the coronavirus precautions.

This year, the Ohio River Sweep will be hosted on multiple dates. Each community will select a date that is permitted within its state.

The Ohio River Sweep hosts over 100 locations along the Ohio River. People who are interested in volunteering may find the locations listed on Ohio River Sweep / Where To Volunteer. Volunteers should contact their local Coordinator to confirm the date and time.

"I encourage anyone who wants to help remove litter from the Ohio River watershed to contact their local Coordinator to determine if your local Ohio River Sweep works for your schedule!" said Lisa Cochran.

For further information about the Ohio River Sweep, email Lisa Cochran or visit www.OhioRiverSweep.org.