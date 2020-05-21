Ohio State Fair cancelled for 2020

The Ohio State Fair will be on hiatus for the 2020 season.

The State Fair officials made the announcement Thursday and say it's due to the coronavirus.

Officials with the fair say instead of coming together in person, they will celebrate agriculture and the state at a distance, with a collection of digital content and sharing favorite memories on social media.

The Ohio State Fair’s management team and the Ohio Expositions Commission have been evaluating information from state and local health officials, as well as the financial feasibility of a reduced capacity fair, to decide if they could do a reduced capacity fair.

Thursday, the Ohio Expositions Commission voted to cancel the Ohio State Fair to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the fair for future generations.