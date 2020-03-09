Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day speaks in Marietta

MARIETTA, OHIO (WTAP)-The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce held its 105th annual dinner Monday.

Over a thousand business people and community members were there to see awards handed out to some of the most successful business people in the area from the past year.

The dinner was a chance for networking and celebrating local business.

The guest of honor was Ohio State football coach Ryan Day.

He gave an inspiring speech to an excited crowd, mostly filled with Buckeye fans.

Day talked about his journey to where he is now, and the things that motivate him, as well as how businesses can create a winning culture, like the one he has created in Columbus.

We also got a chance to speak with him about football, and replacing players like Chase Young.

“Well, it's a blessing and a curse when you coach at Ohio State because just about every year we've got first rounders, and we've got to replace them. And it's something that we do every year, because we work on recruiting every day. We work hard to make sure we have the best recruits in the country coming in. So it's something that we deal with on a yearly basis, so it's nothing new. I'm certainly going to miss all those guys, but we've got some good young guys who are getting ready to go,” Day said.

