Ohio State Highway Patrol and Kroger team up to make donation to Gospel Mission Food Pantry

The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has partnered with the Kroger store in Marietta to donate more than $400 to the Gospel Mission Food Pantry.

"100% of the employees at the Marietta Post made donations over 400 dollars in cash," said Lt. Chris Chesar, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. "I called John here at Kroger and to my surprise John said let's see if we can do a match."

Workers at the Kroger store donated food for the cause.

"We got in touch with Kroger and donated on our end as well," said John Whitaker, Kroger store Co-Manager. "It's a very good thing that these guys are doing."'

"We just appreciate what they are doing and appreciate Kroger for doing their part as well," said Rick Roberts, Kroger store employee.

The operators of the food pantry were thrilled to get the donation.

"It's such a blessing and a honor that they donate to us at Gospel Mission Food Pantry," said operator Candy Waite. "It's Law Enforcement Week and it was such a special blessing that they donated during this time of year."