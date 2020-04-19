Ohio State University Extension teaching gardening to the community

The Ohio State University Extension campus is closed but the office wants to teach the Mid-Ohio Valley how to garden with the help of a video series called, "Quarantine Gardening."

Marcus McCartney is an agriculture educator at OSU Extension and he will lead the series weekly by posting videos and show the gardening process.

McCartney says, he will planet potatoes, peppers, tomatoes, and many other things. McCartney says, he will even teach container gardening for people who don't have a garden.

"I still recommend everyone supporting our local farms," said Marcus McCartney, OSU Extension, agriculture educator. "In times when you never know when a stay at home order might hit and knowing how to grow your own food, that's almost essential."

The series will begin Monday on the Washington County OSU Master Gardeners Facebook page and the OSU Extension Washington County Facebook page.