Ohio State University suspends face-to-face classes due to coronavirus

Ohio State University President Michael Drake announced in a letter to the school on Monday that all face-to-face classes on campus will be suspended immediately until at least March 30th.

The letter, available on the Ohio State University Website, says that while there are no campus-associated cases of COVID-19, the school is aware of at least three confirmed cases in the state of Ohio, and they expect that there will be more. They say that they intend to prevent the spread of virus by minimizing situations where students and faculty could interact with the disease.

The school says that classes are to be continued virtually.

