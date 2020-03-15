Ohio State University veterinary students visit Parkersburg and get hands on experience

The VCA Dudley Avenue animal hospital partnered with Save a Kitty to give a few Ohio State University veterinary students firsthand experience on spaying and neutering cats.

The students perform spays and neuter feral cats from all over the Parkersburg area.

Feral cats are cats that have been abandoned, lost or just left to fend for themselves and there is a large population of feral cats in Parkersburg.

Dr. Katheryn Kuchyt is the medical director of VCA Dudley Animal Hospital and is excited for these students to get this experience.

"These cats are feral, so they're not friendly we're sedating them in their traps, we're vaccinating, treating the sick but most of all we're spaying and neutering so the goal is to decrease the feral pooulation and reproduction in the environment," said Dr. Kutchyt, medical director.

These students will be our future veterinarians so this experience is essential for their careers.