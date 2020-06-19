Ohio University announces details of fall reopening plans

Ohio University's Coordinating Council submitted a final report to the President's Council this week regarding recommendations for safely reopening the campus in the fall.

The report's most significant recommendations include the following.

Safety protocols:

The school's planning for this fall includes a combination of the use of appropriate face coverings, physical distancing, hand hygiene, limited density in indoor spaces, control of the flow of traffic into and around buildings, continued employee teleworking when possible, symptoms tracking and contact tracing.

Academic experience and academic calendar:

This fall, the school will offer an academic experience that combines both in-person and virtual methods. Maximum occupancy will be reduced in occupied learning spaces, such as classrooms, laboratories, studio/creative activity spaces, workshops, and group learning/study rooms to ensure safe distancing while on-campus. Classroom space will be prioritized to ensure face-to-face delivery of experiential learning courses and first-year seminars.

The academic calendar will also be adjusted as part of the return plan. Fall semester will start on schedule on Monday, August 24, with a planned early departure from on-campus activities the weekend before Thanksgiving break. November 20, 2020 will be the last day on campus for fall semester, and the final portion of instruction, plus examination/assessment week will be conducted remotely. In addition, fall break will be eliminated to reduce student travel during the semester.

Dining and housing:

The school will redesign the move-in schedule to allow additional days for physical distancing strategies and create a centralized check in on each green to minimize exposure during arrival. The university is designing a plan to reduce population density in residence halls when students return to campus for the fall semester, and dining options will include carryout and to-go options initially with strategic introduction of dine-in options, as determined appropriate.

In the coming weeks, as the planning process continues, the school will keep students and families informed through regular updates and forums. Those interested can also visit www.ohio.edu/coronavirus for news and information.