Ohio University holds online celebration for the nursing class of 2020

Ohio University held an event that was remote but close to the hearts of graduating students.

Amid a global pandemic that has upended higher education courses and graduation plans across the country, a unique online celebration was held for nursing seniors graduating early from Ohio University’s School of Nursing.

The April 18 conferral of Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees supported the state of Ohio’s call for healthcare reinforcement in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

College of Health Sciences and Professions Assistant Professor Dr. Sherleena Buchman opened the online celebration by sharing congratulatory remarks with the new graduates.

“We’re very proud of you and all the accomplishments that you’ve made in these very, very trying times,” Buchman said.

School of Nursing Director Dr. Deborah Henderson equally commended the new graduates and shared a story about working with several members of the BSN Class of 2020 during a drive-thru immunization clinic; she remembered a discussion about how similar events would likely take place in the event of a pandemic.

“Little did any of us know that those experiences might be relevant to your very near future,” Henderson said. “Congratulations to all of you. My best wishes to you.”

The celebration also featured a tribute video with message boards from various faculty in SON and an interactive Nightingale Pledge that featured faculty leading the oath line by line and passing a virtual candle.

Robyn Rice, assistant professor of instruction, said she considers OHIO’s BSN Class of 2020 to be the “pioneers of the new face of nursing.”

“We don’t know what the future looks like with everything that’s going on in the world today, but we know you’re ready to conquer it,” she said.

Patty Snider, associate director of BSN operations, expressed her pride for, and trust in, OHIO’s newest graduates.

“I hope that if I ever am in a situation needing nursing care, that one of you are my nurse,” she said.

Snider also encouraged OHIO’s newest alumni to return to Athens for Homecoming in future years.

Eliza Harper, assistant professor of instruction, reminded the new alumni that they are patient advocates.

“If that was your parent or someone you loved in that hospital bed, you would want the most conscientious, caring nurse standing beside them — and that’s you. I know it’s every one of you,” Harper said. “Be caring. Do the right thing. Always be honest and be true to yourself.”