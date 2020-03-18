Ohio University postpones spring commencement

Ohio University announced Wednesday that its spring commencement ceremonies have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Events had been planned for May 1 and 2 at all of the university's regional campuses.

"When it is safe for our University community to come together again, we will immediately begin planning a postponed commencement celebration and will notify our graduates and our entire community as plans are developed," President Duane Nellis said in a news release. "The decision to postpone was made in the best interest of our graduating students and our entire university community and in alignment with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that no gatherings with 50 people or more take place for the next eight weeks to slow the spread of this disease."

