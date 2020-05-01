Ohio Valley University plans to hold in-person classes this fall

As students and staff finish up the school year virtually, the administration at Ohio Valley University have been hard at work trying to figure out how the fall semester will look.

The university currently plans on having students and staff return to campus for the fall semester.

"At this point, our plan is to open as normal," said OVU President Michael Ross. "We want to bring our students back. "We want to be sure that obviously we are following whatever safety precautions are necessary, whether those are dictated from our state government or local government or even federal government."

The university plans to announce all of the details about their fall re-opening next week.

