Ohio corrections chief discusses COVID-19 in state prisons

One of the areas in Ohio hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak has been state prisons.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Director Annette Chambers Smith says the state prison system has implemented several safeguards for inmates including increasing hygiene products and sanitation materials, offering cloth face coverings, and preventing intermingling between inmate cohorts.

One of the facilities hit hard was the Marion Correctional Center.

Mass testing there that approximately 96 percent of inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 were asymptomatic, further demonstrating that individuals can spread the virus without knowing that they are infected.

NBC News reported Wednesday nearly 80 percent of inmates, or about 1,976, testing positive for COVID-19, according to prison officials. Five inmates and one correctional officer have died from the virus since the outbreak began.

Mass testing also took place at another affected site, the Pickaway Correctional Institution, and the prison medical center in Columbus. ODRC plans to test inmates in all state prison facilities who are symptomatic, as well as those who are being released early or at the conclusion of their full sentences. Any inmates who have been granted early release and test positive for COVID-19 will not be released until medically cleared.