Ohio easing up of elective surgery ban

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is preparing to ease up on the prohibition of elective surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic.

DeWine said Wednesday that doctors can now review postponed procedures and surgeries with patients in terms of their current health situation and quality of life.

The governor says doctors and patients can make a joint decision about whether to proceed. DeWine said patients must be informed of the risk of contracting COVID-19.

They must also be told of the impact of contracting the illness during the post-operative recovery process.

The ban on elective surgeries was announced in mid-March.

