Ohio governor: school learning will continue to be remote

Ohio's governor says through the end of the current school year, students will continue to be taught remotely instead of in the classroom.

Governor Mike DeWine made that announcement at his daily news briefing Monday.

He said while the number of COVID-19 cases has leveled off, the virus remains dangerous enough to continue social distancing.

The governor made his decision after meeting with school administrators from across the state.

In March, DeWine closed school buildings until April 3, later extending that closing through the end of April.