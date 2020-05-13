Ohio high court: law on school 'takeovers' is constitutional

The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld a law that changed how the state intervenes in repeatedly poor-performing school districts. It ruled Wednesday that the law enabling state-appointed academic distress commissions to take over operational control of such districts is constitutional.

The court also rejected arguments that lawmakers skirted a procedural rule about repeated legislative consideration when the changes were pushed through in one day in 2015. A lawyer who argued the challenge by the Youngstown school board and school employees' unions says they worry the ruling opens the door for lawmakers to use similar tactics to pass other legislation with limited opportunity for public input.