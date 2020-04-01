Ohio leaders readying hospitals for COVID-19 caes

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and other state leaders are trying to prepare state hospitals for an anticipated surge in coronavirus cases.

The governor, and state Health Director Dr. Amy Acton Wednesday signed a series of orders, among which was an order allowing outlying hospitals to perform more COVID-19 tests.

Both DeWine and Acton have warned of a "peak" in cases coming as soon as May. President Donald Trump Tuesday warned of a surge of cases nationally in the next two weeks.

DeWine, in his daily briefing, said major hospitals in large Ohio cities have the capacity to process tests sooner than private laboratories also offering them.

The governor also signed an executive order providing assistance to small businesses hit economically by the recent mandated closings resulting by orders for the public to stay at home.

He also asked landlords from whom those businesses lease property to suspend rent payments for 90 days.