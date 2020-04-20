Ohio man arrested, charged with rape in case involving 8-month-old baby

A 21-year-old man is arrested and charged with statutory rape involving a baby after an investigation led by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

According to authorities, a weekend investigation resulted in Zachariah Wicker of Perry County, Ohio, being arrested on Sunday, April 19 after a search warrant was executed on a home in the Rosefarm area of York Township in Morgan County.

A press release stated that evidence collected during the investigation and the search warrant linked Wicker to a case of child sexual abuse and child pornography involving an 8-month-old infant.

Wicker appeared in Morgan County court Monday where his bond was set at $1 million.

He is currently in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

The investigation that led to Wicker's arrest was a join effort between Morgan County Sheriff's Office, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).