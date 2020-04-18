Ohio passes ten thousand cases of COVID-19

Health officials in the Buckeye State have identified 10,222 cases of COVID-19. 283 fall under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's expanded definition, which includes probable cases.

451 people have died from the virus. 17 of which fall under the CDC's expanded definition of a virus fatality.

2,519 people are hospitalized in Ohio and 760 people have been admitted to intensive care units.

Locally, Washington County has seen its sixth death as of Saturday. There are 57 confirms cases in the county and 9 hospitalizations.

Athens County still has just three confirmed cases. One person has died there from the virus and there's been one hospitalization.

Morgan County and Noble County each have three confirmed cases. Noble has seen one hospitalization.

Monroe and Meigs have two confirmed cases each.

Vinton County remains the only county in the state to not yet confirm a case of COVID-19.