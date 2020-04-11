UPDATE: Ohio reports more than 630 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE: 6-24-20 2:55 P.M.

The number of coronavirus cases reported Wednesday in Ohio continued to outpace the state’s 21-day average with the state’s COVID-19 website showing more than 630 new cases.

The number of hospitalizations was also higher than the 21-day average.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the website showed 46,759 cases and 2,755 deaths. That’s an increase of 632 cases and 20 deaths since statistics were updated on Tuesday. The 21-day averages were 475 and 22, respectively.

Also on Tuesday, the website also showed that hospitalizations increased by 68 to 7,447 and that ICU admissions rose by 10 to 1,886. The 21-day average for hospitalizations was 57, and it was 13 for ICU cases.

Following is breakdown of statistics from counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health's COVID-19 website:

- Washington County: 12 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 20 deaths (a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s, six women in their 80s, a man in his 50s, three men in their 60s, seven men in their 70s and one man in his 80s)

- Athens County: 28 cases, four hospitalizations, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: nine cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: nine cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 83 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 16 deaths (seven women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, five men in their 80s and three men in their 70s

- Morgan County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: six cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 6/23/20 6:15 P.M.

The number of coronavirus cases in Ohio continued to climb Tuesday afternoon as the state’s COVID-19 website showed nearly 600 new cases, surpassing the 21-day average of 466 cases.

In addition, statistics for deaths, hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care were all higher than the state’s 21-day averages in each category.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the website showed 46,127 cases and 2,735 deaths. That’s an increase of 590 cases and 31 deaths since statistics were updated on Monday.

Also on Tuesday, the website also showed that hospitalizations increased by 87 to 7,379 and that ICU admissions rose by 24 to 1,876. The numbers of hospitalizations and ICU admissions reported on Monday were higher than the 21-day averages of 57 and 14, respectively.

Following is breakdown of statistics from counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health's COVID-19 website:

- Washington County: 12 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 20 deaths (a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s, six women in their 80s, a man in his 50s, three men in their 60s, seven men in their 70s and one man in his 80s)

- Athens County: 26 cases, four hospitalizations, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: nine cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: nine cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 83 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 16 deaths (seven women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, five men in their 80s and three men in their 70s

- Morgan County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: six cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 6/22/20 2:35 P.M.

The number of coronavirus cases in Ohio continued to climb Monday afternoon as the state's COVID-19 website showed nearly 750 new cases, surpassing the 21-day average of 455 cases.

However, statistics for deaths, hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care were all below the state's 21-day averages in each category.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the website showed 45,537 cases and 2,704 deaths. That's an increase of 729 cases and four deaths since statistics were updated on Sunday.

Also on Monday, the website also showed that hospitalizations increased by 50 to 7,292 and that ICU admissions rose by eight to 1,852. The numbers of hospitalizations and ICU admissions reported on Monday were below the 21-day averages of 56 and 13, respectively.

Following is breakdown of statistics from counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health's COVID-19 website:

- Washington County: 12 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 20 deaths (a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s, six women in their 80s, a man in his 50s, three men in their 60s, seven men in their 70s and one man in his 80s)

- Athens County: 25 cases, four hospitalizations, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: nine cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: nine cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 82 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 15 deaths (seven women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, four men in their 80s and three men in their 70s

- Morgan County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: six cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 6/19/20 2:30 P.M.

A surge of coronavirus cases in Ohio continued on Friday as the state's COVID-19 website showed more than 600 new cases, surpassing the 21-day average of 436 cases.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the website showed 43,731 cases and 2,667 deaths. That's an increase of 609 cases and 34 deaths since statistics were updated on Thursday. There were 700 new cases on Thursday, which was also higher than the 21-day average of 438.

Also on Friday, the website also showed that hospitalizations increased by 63 to 7,167 and that admissions to intensive care rose by 13 to 1,820. The numbers of hospitalizations and ICU admissions reported on Friday were near the 21-day averages of 58 and 14, respectively.

In Washington County, the numbers were unchanged from Thursday when one death and one new case raised the numbers to 20 and 119, respectively. Twelve men and eight women have died from the virus, and there have been 15 hospitalizations.

Following is breakdown of statistics from counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health's COVID-19 website:

- Athens County: 24 cases, four hospitalizations, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: nine cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: nine cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 82 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 15 deaths (seven women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, four men in their 80s and three men in their 70s

- Morgan County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: six cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 6/18/20 5:15 P.M.

A 20th person in Washington County has died from the COVID-19 virus, according to statistics released Thursday afternoon on the state Department of Health’s website.

The website site also showed one new case in the county, bringing the total to 119. It's the first new case reported since county health officials said on June 5 that there were no active cases in the county.

A listing of victims’ dates of death on the state website also showed that June 5 was the last date a death was recorded in Washington County.

Overall, 12 men and eight women have died from the virus in the county, and all but two of the victims were in their 70s or 80s.

Statewide, as of 2 p.m. Thursday, the state website showed 43,122 cases and 2,633 deaths. That's an increase of 700 cases and 22 deaths since statistics were updated on Wednesday. In addition, the 700 new cases is significantly higher than that state’s 21-day average of 438.

The website also showed that hospitalizations increased by 53 to 7,104 and that admissions to intensive care rose by 10 to 1,807. The numbers of hospitalizations and ICU admission on Thursday remained below the 21-day average.

Following is breakdown of statistics from counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health's COVID-19 website:

- Athens County: 24 cases, four hospitalizations, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: nine cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: nine cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 82 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 15 deaths (seven women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, four men in their 80s and three men in their 70s

- Morgan County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: six cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 6/17/20 2:25 P.M.

Ohio has recorded nearly 42,500 coronavirus cases and surpassed 2,600 deaths, according to statistics updated Wednesday afternoon on the state's COVID-19 website.

As of 2 p.m., the website showed 42,422 cases and 2,611 deaths. That's an increase of 412 cases and 14 deaths since statistics were updated on Tuesday.

The website also showed that hospitalizations increased by 44 to 7,051 and that admissions to intensive care rose by 13 to 1,797.

In Washington County, the website showed 118 cases and 19 deaths, but there are currently no active cases in the county, officials said.

Local health officials also reported one new case in Meigs County, bringing the number of active cases to two and the overall total to nine. The latest patient is identified as a woman in her 60s whose illness is directly related to a case reported on Tuesday.

Following is breakdown of statistics from counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health's COVID-19 website:

- Athens County: 24 cases, four hospitalizations, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: nine cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Megs County: nine cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 82 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 15 deaths (seven women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, four men in their 80s and three men in their 70s

- Morgan County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: six cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 6/16/20 3:25 P.M.

Ohio has recorded more than 42,000 coronavirus cases and is nearing 2,600 deaths, according to statistics updated Tuesday afternoon on the state's COVID-19 website.

As of 2 p.m., the website showed 42,010 cases and 2,597 deaths. That's an increase of 434 cases and 24 deaths since statistics were updated on Monday.

The website also showed that hospitalizations increased by 59 to 7,007 and that admissions to intensive care rose by eight to 1,784.

In Washington County, the website showed 118 cases and 19 deaths, but there are currently no active cases in the county, officials said.

Local health officials also reported one new case in Meigs County, bringing the total eight. The man in his 60s is not hospitalized.

Following is breakdown of statistics from counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health's COVID-19 website:

- Athens County: 23 cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: nine cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Megs County: eight cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 82 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 15 deaths (seven women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, four men in their 80s and three men in their 70s

- Morgan County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: six cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 6/15/20 4:45 P.M.

Ohio has now recorded more than 41,500 coronavirus cases and is nearing 2,600 deaths, according to statistics updated Monday afternoon on the state's COVID-19 website.

As of 2 p.m., the website showed 41,576 cases and 2,573 deaths. That's an increase of 428 cases and 16 deaths since statistics were updated on Sunday.

The website also showed that hospitalizations increased by 53 to 6,948 and that admissions to intensive care rose by 14 to 1,776.

In Washington County, the website showed 118 cases and 19 deaths, but there are currently no active cases in the county, officials said.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health's COVID-19 website:

- Athens County: 23 cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: nine cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Megs County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 82 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 15 deaths (seven women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, four men in their 80s and three men in their 70s

- Morgan County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: six cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 6/11/20 4:10 P.M.

Ohio has now recorded more than 40,000 coronavirus cases and is nearing 2,500 deaths, according to statistics updated Thursday afternoon on the state's COVID-19 website.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the website showed 40,004 cases and 2,490 deaths. That's an increase of 429 cases and 33 deaths since statistics were updated on Wednesday.

The website also showed that hospitalizations increased by 60 to 6,753 and that admissions to intensive care rose by 18 to 1,732.

In Washington County, the website showed a drop in the number of cases from 118 to 117. There have been 19 deaths, but there are currently no active cases in the county.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health's COVID-19 website:

- Athens County: 23 cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: nine cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Megs County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 83 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 15 deaths (seven women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, four men in their 80s and three men in their 70s

- Morgan County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: six cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 6/9/20 2:55 P.M.

Ohio reported 325 new coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths in statistics updated Tuesday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., the Department of Health's COVID-19 website showed 39,162 cases and 2,421 deaths.

The website also showed that hospitalizations increased by 70 to 6,620 and that admissions to intensive care rose by 40 to 1,708.

In Washington County, the statistics were unchanged on Wednesday. The county has recorded 118 cases, though local health officials have said none of those is active, and 19 deaths.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health's COVID-19 website:

- Athens County: 18 cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: nine cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Megs County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 81 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 15 deaths (seven women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, four men in their 80s and three men in their 70s

- Morgan County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: six cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 6/8/20 2:30 P.M.

Ohio reported 361 new coronavirus cases and 27 additional deaths in statistics updated Monday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., the Department of Health's COVID-19 website showed 38,837 cases and 2,404 deaths.

The website also showed that hospitalizations increased by 53 to 6,550 and that admissions to intensive care rose by 11 to 1,668.

In Washington County, the statistics were unchanged on Wednesday. The county has recorded 118 cases, though local health officials have said none of those is active, and 19 deaths.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health's COVID-19 website:

- Athens County: 18 cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: nine cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Megs County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 81 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 15 deaths (seven women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, four men in their 80s and three men in their 70s

- Morgan County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: six cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 6/7/2020 5:11 P.M.

Health officials in Ohio are reporting 7 new deaths in the state on Sunday. That brings the total to 2,377 since the pandemic began. However, it is significantly lower than the 36 deaths per day average in the three weeks leading up to Saturday, and it is less than half of Saturday's low of 15.

The state website has added another 365 cases of the virus to its count, bringing that total to 38,476. Leading up to Saturday, Ohio averaged 507 new cases a day. But, 365 is more than Saturday's low of 353.

The state has recorded 6,497 hospitalizations due to the virus including 1,657 ICU admissions.

UPDATE: 6/6/2020 9:45 P.M.

Though cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Ohio, data reported Saturday is below the 21-day average of cases and deaths.

As of Saturday evening, 38,111 cases of the virus have been reported in the Buckeye State. It is a 353 case jump from Friday, but is below the 507 daily case average from the past three weeks.

The death toll also rose by 15 to 2,370, but it is less than half of the average of 36 that have been reported in the same 21-day window.

Some of the hardest hit counties include Franklin County, (Columbus) with 6,406 cases, Cuyahoga County (Cleveland) with 4,827 cases, and Hamilton County (Cincinnati) with 2,831 cases.

UPDATE: 6/4/20 3:25 P.M.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ohio reported 490 new cases of the coronavirus, with 40 new deaths, including one in Monroe County.

The total number of cases in the state has grown from 36,792 to 37,282. The number of deaths has grown from 2,299 to 2,339. And the number of hospitalizations has grown by 61, from 6,251 to 6,312.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health's COVID-19 website:

- Athens County: 18 cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: eight cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 80 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 15 deaths (six women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, four men in their 80s and three men in their 70s

UPDATE: 6/3/20 2:35 P.M.

Ohio reported 422 new coronavirus cases and 41 additional deaths in statistics updated Tuesday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., the Department of Health's COVID-19 website showed 36,792 cases and 2,299 deaths.

The website also showed that hospitalizations increased by 75 to 6,251 and that admissions to intensive care rose by 14 to 1,604.

In Washington County, the statistics were unchanged on Wednesday. The county has recorded 118 cases and 19 deaths.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health's COVID-19 website:

- Athens County: 18 cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: eight cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Megs County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 79 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 14 deaths (six women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, four men in their 80s and three men in their 70s

- Morgan County: five cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: six cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 6/2/20 2:45 P.M.

Ohio reported 366 new coronavirus cases and 52 additional deaths in statistics updated Tuesday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., the Department of Health's COVID-19 website showed 36,350 cases and 2,258 deaths.

The website also showed that hospitalizations increased by 64 to 6,176 and that admissions to intensive care rose by 14 to 1,583.

In Washington County, the statistics were unchanged on Tuesday. The county has recorded 118 cases and 19 deaths.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health's COVID-19 website:

- Athens County: 18 cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallo County: eight cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Megs County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 79 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 14 deaths (six women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, four men in their 80s and three men in their 70s

- Morgan County: five cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: six cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 6/1/20 2:30 P.M.

Ohio reported 471 new coronavirus cases and 51 additional deaths in statistics updated Monday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., the Department of Health's COVID-19 website showed 35,984 cases and 2,206 deaths.

The website also showed that hospitalizations increased by 63 to 6,112 and that admissions to intensive care rose by 13 to 1,569.

In Washington County, the statistics were unchanged. The county has recorded 118 cases and 19 deaths.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health's COVID-19 website:

- Athens County: 18 cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallo County: eight cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Megs County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 79 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 14 deaths (six women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, four men in their 80s and three men in their 70s

- Morgan County: five cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: six cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 5/30/20

Ohio health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 deaths and 468 new cases of the virus on Saturday. That brings the total cases to 35,034 since the pandemic began in Ohio. 2,149 people have died from the virus in the Buckeye state.

64 more people have been hospitalized, tipping the total hospitalizations to over 6,000. 15 more people have been admitted to intensive care units, bringing the total to 1,548 ICU admissions.

In Washington County, officials say the numbers remain at 118 cases and 19 deaths.

UPDATE: 5/29/20 3:15 P.M.

Ohio reported 651 new coronavirus cases and 33 additional deaths in statistics updated Friday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., the Department of Health's COVID-19 website showed 34,566 cases and 2,131 deaths.

The website also showed that hospitalizations increased by 136 to 5,947 and that admissions to intensive care rose by 17 to 1,533.

In Washington County, the statistics were unchanged. The county has recorded 118 cases and 19 deaths.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health's COVID-19 website:

- Athens County: 18 cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: seven cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 77 cases, 13 hospitalizations, 12 deaths (six women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, three men in their 80s and two men in their 70s

- Morgan County: five cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 5/28/20 2:45 P.M.

Ohio is nearing two statistical milestones related to the coronavirus after health officials on Thursday reported nearly 500 new cases and more than 50 additional deaths.

As of 2 p.m., the Department of Health's COVID-19 website showed 33,915 cases, an increase of 476 since Wednesday afternoon. The death toll rose to 2,098 with the report of 54 new deaths.

The website also showed that hospitalizations increased by 111 to 5,811 and that admissions to intensive care rose by 24 to 1,516.

In Washington County, the statistics were unchanged from Wednesday when death toll rose to 19. The county has recorded 118 cases.

In addition, the state's website no longer shows active COVID-19 cases at the Heartland of Marietta skilled-nursing facility. An earlier outbreak there resulted in at least 53 cases and several deaths.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health's COVID-19 website:

- Athens County: 18 cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: seven cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 75 cases, 12 hospitalizations, 12 deaths (six women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, three men in their 80s and two men in their 70s

- Morgan County: five cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 5/27/20 3 P.M.

The death of a 19th person in Washington County from the coronavirus was included in statistics released Wednesday afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health.

According to information on the state's COVID-19 website, the county's death toll now includes 12 men and seven women. The list includes seven men in their 70s, six women in their 80s, three men in their 60s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 80s.

Statistics also showed one new case that raised the county's total 118.

As of 2 p.m.Wednesday, the website showed 33,439 cases across Ohio, an increase of 433 since Tuesday afternoon, and 2,044 deaths, an increase of 42.

In addition, the number of hospitalizations climbed by 121 to 5,700 and the admissions to intensive care increased by 42 to 1,492.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health's COVID-19 website:

- Athens County: 18 cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: seven cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 74 cases, 12 hospitalizations, 12 deaths (six women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, three men in their 80s and two men in their 70s

- Morgan County: five cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 5/26/20 4:30 P.M.

Coronavirus statistics in Ohio continued to swell on Tuesday as the state surpassed 33,000 cases and 2,000 deaths,

As of 2 p.m., the state Department of Health's COVID-19 website showed 529 new cases since Monday afternoon to push the total to 33,006. Fifteen new deaths pushed the toll to 2,002.

In addition, the website showed 68 new hospitalizations and seven new admissions to intensive care to raise the totals to 5,579 and 1,450, respectively.

In Washington County, statistics continued to show 117 cases and 18 deaths.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health's COVID-19 website:

- Athens County: 18 cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: seven cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: six cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 73 cases, 11 hospitalizations, 11 deaths (six women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, two men in their 80s and two men in their 70s

- Morgan County: five cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 5/24/20

On Sunday, Ohio health officials say that the amount of COVID-19 increased by 503, bringing the total to 31,911 across the state.

10 new deaths have also been reported, bringing the total to 1,969 in Ohio.

39 new people have been hospitalized for the virus, bringing Ohio's total to 1,438 in ICU.

Locally, there are no new deaths reported in Washington County, with the number still at 18, and only one new case was reported, bringing that total to 117.

Athens County added a case on Sunday, bringing their total to 14 cases, and still one death.

Two new deaths are reported in Monroe County, bringing their number to 11, and still 71 cases.

Gallia County is still reporting 7 cases, 3 hospitalizations and one death.

Morgan County is still reporting 5 cases, and no hospitalizations or deaths.

Meigs County remains at 6 positive cases, and no hospitalizations or deaths.

Noble County is still reporting 5 positive cases and two hospitalizations.

UPDATE: 5/23/20

Ohio health officials say the state saw an increase of 84 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 1,956 dead.

614 new cases of the virus bring the statewide total to 31,408 cases. 314,374 tests have been administered.

58 more people have been hospitalized with the virus in Ohio, bringing the total hospitalized to 5,437. 13 new ICU admissions bring the total intensive care count to 1,429.

Locally, health officials have reported an 18th COVID-19 death in Washington County. The case count there remains at 116.

Monroe County has seen its ninth death. The state website still lists 71 cases and 11 hospitalizations.

A new case identified in Meigs County brings the total there to six.

Athens County is still reporting 13 cases, one death and one hospitalization.

Gallia County is still reporting seven cases, three hospitalizations and one death.

Morgan County is still reporting five cases.

Noble County is still reporting five cases and two hospitalizations.

UPDATE: 5/22/20

Ohio health officials Friday afternoon reported 36 new COVID-19 deaths and more than 620 new cases, bumping the totals to 1,872 and 30,794, respectively.

The state's COVID-19 website showed 5,379 hospitalizations, an increase of 84 since Thursday afternoon, and 1,416 intensive-care case, an increase of 19.

In Washington County, local health officials said Friday that the numbers have remained unchanged this week, with statistics showing 17 deaths, 116 cases and 15 hospitalizations.

Of those 116 cases, 10.3 percent are still being monitored, according to a news release Friday afternoon from the Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System and the Washington County Health Department.

In addition, Marietta Memorial Hospital said it has initiated 2,561 tests to date. The rate of tests positive for COVID-19 is 5.5%.

“There are many different ways Ohioans can protect their fellow Ohioans," Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner Anne Goon said. "During Memorial Day weekend, we traditionally focus on preventing drunk driving, as in ‘friends don’t let friends drive drunk.’ This year, we also need to think about how we can protect our friends, neighbors, and loved ones from COVID-19, especially if they are 65 or older or have underlying health conditions that place them at greater risk. "This is the year to celebrate Memorial Day at home, as in ‘friends don’t expose their friends to COVID-19’”

In addition, Marietta Memorial Hospital said it has initiated 2,561 tests, with the rate of positive tests at 5.5 percent.

Among those who have died in Washington County, state statistics show one was a woman in her 40s, six were women in their 70s, two were men in their 60s, seven were men in their 70s and one was a man in his 80s.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health's COVID-19 website:

- Athens County: 13 cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: seven cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: five cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 71 cases, 11 hospitalizations, seven deaths (three women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 80s and two men in their 70s

- Morgan County: five cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 5/21/20 2:45 P.M.

The Meigs County Health Department reported two new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday afternoon as the number in Ohio swelled to more than 30,000 with the addition of 731 additional cases.

The two new patients in Meigs County are both females, the health department said. One is between 10 and 19 years old and has been quarantined at a facility in the Columbus area. The other is a women in her 70s who was admitted to the Overbrook Rehabilitation Center from a Columbus area Hospital.

"Overbrook has been placing all new and returning patients in quarantine for 14 days in accordance with federal standards when coming from home or another facility," Meigs County health officials said in a news release. "This patient has been in quarantine at the facility and has had no contact with other patients

"We are working closely with Overbrook and the Ohio Department of Health to perform testing at the facility. Overbrook is currently working to contact all patients and patient families about the case as directed by state orders."

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Ohio's COVID-19 website showed 30,167 cases and 1,836 deaths, which represents an increase of 55 since Wednesday afternoon.

The website also showed 97 new hospitalizations, which raised the total to 5,295, and 28 new admissions to intensive care, which increased the total to 1,397.

In Washington County, statistics remained unchanged on Thursday as state health officials continued to report 116 cases, 17 deaths and 15 hospitalizations.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health's COVID-19 website:

- Athens County: 13 cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: seven cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: four cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 65 cases, 11 hospitalizations, four deaths (a man and a woman in their 80s and a man and a woman in their 70s)

- Morgan County: five cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 5/21/20 12:35 P.M.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus at nursing homes in Ohio is now more than 1,200.

That means long-term centers have accounted for seven out of 10 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

The latest Ohio Department of Health statistics include all of the coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, 1,246 of 1,781 deaths in the state were residents of long-term care facilities in the state. Ten of 17 deaths in Washington County have been connected a skilled-nursing facility.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has said he's working on a plan to ramp up testing for the coronavirus at nursing homes. That includes deploying 14 teams of Ohio National Guard members to help with the testing.

UPDATE 5/18/20 2:30 P.M.

The number of coronavirus deaths and cases in Ohio continued to rise Wednesday afternoon as the state continues to move forward with plans to reopen businesses and resume other activities.

As of 2 p.m., the Ohio Department of Health's COVID-19 website showed 1,781 deaths and 29,436 cases, an increase of 61 deaths and 484 cases since Tuesday afternoon

Among other statistics, the number of hospitalizations increased by 81 to 5,198, and the number of intensive-care admissions rose by 12 to 1,369.

In Washington County, statistics remained unchanged Wednesday as state health officials continued to report 116 cases, 17 deaths and 15 hospitalizations.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Athens County: 13 cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: eight cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: three cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 59 cases, 11 hospitalizations, four deaths (a man and a woman in their 80s and a man and a woman in their 70s)

- Morgan County: five cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 5/18/20

Coronavirus cases in Ohio surged past 28,400 Monday afternoon as the death toll increased to more than 1,650.

As of 2 p.m., the Ohio Department of Health's COVID-19 website showed 28,454 cases and 1,657 deaths.

The website also showed 77 new hospitalizations and 23 new admissions to intensive care since an update on Sunday, bringing the totals to 4,998 and 1,328, respectively.

Deaths have now been reported in 66 of the state's 88 counties.

Washington County's statistics remained unchanged as health officials continued to report 116 cases, 17 deaths and 15 hospitalizations.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Athens County: nine cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: seven cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: three cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 56 cases, 11 hospitalizations, two deaths (a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s)

- Morgan County: five cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 5/17/2020

Ohio health officials said Sunday that 15 more people have died in the Buckeye State from COVID-19 related complications. That brings the state total to 1,625 deaths.

A second death has been reported in Monroe County this weekend. It is unclear when this weekend the person may have died. Monroe County health officials say there have been 56 positive tests out of the county and 11 hospitalizations.

Over 400 new cases of the virus have been identified in Ohio, bringing the state total to 27,923. 4,921 people have been hospitalized, including 1,305 ICU admissions.

There has been no change in Washington County, where health officials say there have been 116 positive cases, 17 deaths and 15 hospitalizations.

UPDATE: 5/16/20 8:30 P.M.

Ohio's coronavirus death toll has risen to 1,610 as of Saturday.

Health officials in Ohio reported over 500 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state total to 27,474.

4,870 people have been hospitalized by the virus in Ohio, including 1,300 ICU admissions.

Washington County is still reporting 116 cases, 17 deaths and 15 hospitalizations, per the state website.

UPDATE: 5/15/20 3 P.M.

Ohio health officials Friday afternoon reported nearly 50 deaths and nearly 600 new coronavirus cases, including the first death in Monroe County, which now has more than 50 confirmed cases.

As of 2 p.m., the state Department of Health's COVID-19 website showed 1,581 deaths, an increase of 47 since Thursday afternoon. The number of cases increased by 596 to 26,954, and hospitalizations rose by 73 to 4,791.

Deaths have now been recorded in 65 of the state's 88 counties.

Statistics for Washington County remained unchanged Friday afternoon, with the state's website still showing 116 cases, 15 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.

In addition, updated statistics on the COVID-19 website showed three "current week" cases among two residents and one employee at the Heartland of Marietta skilled-nursing facility. An outbreak there has been responsible for 53 confirmed cases among 46 residents and seven employees.

The website's list of deaths at long-term care facilities in Ohio showed 10 in Washington County, but individual facilities are not shown.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Athens County: eight cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: six cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: three cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 53 cases, 12 hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 80s)

- Morgan County: five cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 5/14/20 2:30 P.M.

The toll from the coronavirus in Ohio continued to soar Thursday afternoon as state health officials reported 51 new deaths and 636 new cases, pushing the totals to 1,534 and 26,357, respectively.

One new confirmed case was reported in Washington County, which now has 116 to go along with 17 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health's COVID-19 website also showed 100 new hospitalizations, which pushed the total to 4,718, and 20 new admissions to intensive care, which raised the total to 1,268.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Athens County: six cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: six cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: three cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 28 cases, 11 hospitalizations, no deaths

- Morgan County: five cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

UPDATE: 5/13/20 2:50 P.M.

Ohio reported 47 new coronavirus deaths and 471 new cases on Wednesday.

As of 2 p.m., the Department of Health's COVID-19 website showed 1,483 deaths and 25,721 cases.

Health officials also reported one new case in Washington County, raising the total to 115.There have been 17 deaths and 15 hospitalizations in the county.

In addition, the number of hospitalizations across the state increased by 79 to 4,618, and the number of intensive-care admissions rose by 16 to 1,248.

Overall, 224,378 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

UPDATE: 5/12/20

Coronavirus statistics released Tuesday afternoon in Ohio showed a single-day spike in the number of new deaths.

The state Department of Health's COVID-19 website showed 79 new deaths since an update Monday afternoon. It's the biggest single-day increase since 90 deaths were reported on May 7.

Statewide, 1,436 deaths have been linked to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the website showed 473 new cases and a total of 25,250.

In addition, the number of hospitalizations increased by 126 to 4,539, and the number of admissions to intensive-care units increased by 15 to 1,232.

Statewide, 216,290 tests have been administered.

Statistics in Washington County remained unchanged on Tuesday with 17 deaths, 114 cases and 15 hospitalizations.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Athens County: six cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: six cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: three cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 22 cases, six hospitalizations, no deaths

- Morgan County: five cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

For additional COVID-19 statistics in Ohio, click on the related link to the right of this article.

UPDATE: 5/11/20 2:40 P.M.

The coronavirus death toll grew by 16 on Monday as statistics released Monday afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health also showed 696 confirmed cases of the virus.

As of 2 p.m., the state's COVID-19 website showed 1,357 deaths and 24,777 cases statewide.

Statistics for Washington County remained unchanged from Sunday and include 17 deaths, 114 cases and 15 hospitalizations, the website showed.

Statewide, 209,153 COVID-19 tests, 4,413 hospitalizations and 1,217 admissions to intensive care have been recorded..

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Athens County: six cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: six cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: three cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: 19 cases, five hospitalizations, no deaths

- Morgan County: five cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

For additional COVID-19 statistics in Ohio, click on the related link to the right of this article.

UPDATE: 5/10/2020 8:00 P.M.

Ohio health officials say 10 more people have died from COVID-19 in the Buckeye State, bringing the state total to 1,341 deaths.

There are 24,081 total cases of the virus in Ohio. 4,351 people have been hospitalized including 1,205 ICU admissions.

Officials in Washington County are now reporting 114 cases, 17 deaths and 15 hospitalizations.

Athens County has reported its sixth cases, however officials are still reporting just one hospitalization and one death.

Meigs County is still reporting three cases of the virus.

Morgan County is still reporting just five cases.

Monroe County has reported another two cases, bringing the total there to 10. There have been three hospitalizations in Monroe County.

Noble County is now reporting five cases of the virus and two hospitalizations.

UPDATE: 5/9/2020 9:30 P.M.

Health officials in Ohio are reporting 25 new deaths from coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state total to 1,331. This comes as the total positive test count reaches 23,697.

4,300 people have been hospitalized in Ohio from COVID-19 complications, including 1,200 admissions to intensive care units.

Locally, Washington County has 113 cases of the virus. 17 people have died in the county and 15 have been hospitalized.

Athens County is now reporting five cases of coronavirus. One person has died there. There has been one hospitalization.

Meigs County is reporting three cases total.

Morgan County is reporting five cases of the virus, but no deaths or hospitalizations.

Health officials are reporting eight cases in Monroe County, with three hospitalizations.

Noble County is reporting six cases and two hospitalizations.

UPDATE: 5/8/20 4:30 P.M.

Washington County health officials said Friday afternoon that they are still monitoring 42.3 percent of 111 confirmed coronavirus cases as many businesses prepare to reopen as part of Gov. Mike DeWine's Responsible RestartOhio plan

There have been 17 deaths - 10 men and seven women - and 15 hospitalizations in the county.

Meanwhile, statistics released by Marietta Memorial Hospital show 6.2 percent of tests initiated by the hospital have returned positive.

“Memorial Health System will continue to care for a lower than expected number of COVID patients and we look forward to resuming care for patients in a safe and cautious way.” said Jennifer Offenberger, associate vice president of service excellence for Memorial Health System.

Also on Friday, the Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System and the Washington County Health Department listed five guidelines that all businesses need to adhere to as they begin to reopen:

- require face coverings for employees and recommend them for clients/customers at all times.

- conduct daily health assessments by employers and employees (self-evaluation) to determine if “fit for duty.”

- maintain good hygiene at all times – hand washing, sanitizing and social distancing.

- clean and sanitize workplaces throughout the workday and at the close of business or between shifts.

- limit capacity to meet social distancing guidelines. Use an appointment setting where possible to limit congestion.

“Please be courteous to one another as we go into public spaces, said Josh Lane, a registered sanitarian with the Washington County Health. "We ask that people be respectful of one another and their personal space, we never know what worries or health conditions may be of concern to those around us. We are here to help. Reach out to your local health department with best practices or needs to keep the virus spread low.”

For more information, please visit the link to the right of this article.

UPDATE: 5/8/20 3 P.M.

Coronavirus cases in Ohio increased by nearly 900 Friday as the death toll rose to more 1,300 in the latest update from state health officials.

As of 2 p.m., the state's COVID-19 website showed 23,016 cases, 1,306 deaths, 4,218 hospitalizations and 1,188 admissions to intensive care. That compares with 111 cases, 15 hospitalizations and 17 deaths in Washington County, where numbers were unchanged from Thursday.

Statewide, 183,269 tests results have been recorded, the website showed.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Athens County: four cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: six cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: three cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: eight cases, three hospitalizations, no deaths

- Morgan County: five cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

For additional COVID-19 statistics in Ohio, click on the related link to the right of this article.

UPDATE: 5/7/20 2:15 PM

Ohio health officials reported another coronavirus death in Washington County on Thursday, bringing the total to 17.

The latest victim was identified as a man in his 70s, according to information on the Ohio Department of Health's COVID-19 website.

His death was among 46 reported by state health officials on Thursday, raising the total to 1,271.

The Washington County victims include 10 men and seven women, and at least 11 of them are linked to a long-term care facility in the county, the website showed.

Heartland of Marietta is the only nursing home in the county to report a confirmed case of the virus. Statistics updated Wednesday on the state's website showed a total of 50 cases there - 44 patients and six employees. Six of those cases, including four residents and two employees - are listed on the website as "current week" cases.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the website showed 22,131 cases, 4,140 hospitalizations and 1,167 admissions to intensive-care units. That compares with 111 cases and 15 hospitalizations in Washington County.

Statewide, 175,060 tests results have been recorded.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Athens County: four cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: six cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: three cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

- Morgan County: five cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

For additional COVID-19 statistics in Ohio, click on the related link to the right of this article.

UPDATE: 5/6/20 2:30 P.M.

A Washington County woman in her 80s was among 90 deaths linked to the coronavirus Wednesday afternoon by Ohio health officials.

The deaths of 16 people - nine men and seven women - in Washington County have been connected to the virus, according to information on the state health department's COVID-19 website.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the statewide death toll increased to 1,225.

Statistics on the COVID-19 website also showed 21,5761 statewide cases, 4,052 hospitalizations and 1,151 admissions to intensive-care units. That compares with 106 cases and 15 hospitalizations in Washington County.

In addition, there have been 167,978 COVID-19 tests in the state, the website showed.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Athens County: four cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: six cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: three cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: four cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

- Morgan County: five cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: six cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

For additional COVID-19 statistics in Ohio, click on the related link to the right of this article.

UPDATE: 5/5/20 2:45 P.M.

The 15th death linked to the coronavirus has been reported in Washington County, health officials announced Tuesday afternoon as the toll reach 1,135 in Ohio.

Deaths have now been recorded in 63 of Ohio's 88 counties.

The latest death in Washington County is a woman in her 80s, according to information on the state Department of Health's COVID-19 website, which lists the victims as nine men and six women.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the website showed 20,969 confirmed cases, 3,956 hospitalizations and 1,123 admissions to intensive-care units. That compares with 105 cases and 15 hospitalizations in Washington County.

In addition, there have been 159,838 COVID-19 tests in the state, the website showed.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Athens County: four cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: six cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: three cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: four cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

- Morgan County: five cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

For additional COVID-19 statistics in Ohio, click on the related link to the right of this article.

UPDATE: 5/4/20 5 P.M.

Nine men and five women make up the list of Washington County residents whose deaths have been linked to the coronavirus virus, according to information on the Ohio Department of Health's COVID-19 website.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the website showed 14 deaths, 103 cases and 13 hospitalizations in the county. That compares with 1,056 deaths, 20,474 cases and 3,809 hospitalizations across the Buckeye State.

In addition, the website showed a total of 154,290 COVID-19 tests in the state.

Among the men who have died in Washington County, one man was in his 80s, six were in their 70s and two were in their 60s. Among, the women, four were in their 80s and one was in her 40s.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Athens County: four cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: six cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: three cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: four cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

- Morgan County: five cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

For additional COVID-19 statistics in Ohio, click on the related link to the right of this article.

UPDATE: 5/2/2020 5:12 P.M.

Health officials in Ohio say there have now been 19,914 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide. 3,769 people have been hospitalized, including 1,078 intensive care unit admissions. The death toll has risen to 1,038.

Locally, Washington County has two more cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 102 cases. 14 people have died from virus-related complications in the county. 11 people have hospitalized.

The Meigs County Health Department confirmed a second case on Sunday, but are also reporting a third possible case. The state website lists all three.

Health officials in Meigs County say the second confirmed case is a male between 40 and 49 year of age.

Athens County has confirmed four cases of COVID-19 in total, with just one death and one hospitalization.

Monroe County is reporting three cases, two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Morgan County is reporting four cases, no deaths and no hospitalizations.

Noble County is reporting five cases, two hospitalizations and no deaths.

UPDATE: 5/2/2020 7:45 P.M.

Health officials in Ohio are reporting 19,335 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday. 3,712 people have been hospitalized, including 1,066 intensive care admissions.

1,021 people have died from the virus in Ohio.

Washington County is reporting 100 cases of COVID-19.

12 people have died there and 11 people have been hospitalized.

UPDATE: 5/1/20 2:30 P.M.

Health officials are continuing to monitor nearly half of the COVID-19 cases confirmed in Washington County, according to a joint news release Friday afternoon from Memorial Health System, the Marietta,/Belpre Department and the Washington County Health Department.

There have been 12 deaths - seven men and five women - 11 hospitalizations and 99 confirmed cases in the county, and officials said they are continuing to monitor 48.5 percent of those cases.

“As of April 26, Washington County had the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in all of southeast Ohio at 152.16 cases per 100,000 population, which was triple the average rate seen across the rest of southeast Ohio," said Anne Goon, the Marietta/Belpre health commissioner.

Statewide, as of 2 p.m. on Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,002 deaths, 18,743 cases, 3,634 hospitalizations and 1,056 admissions to intensive-care units.

Locally, Marietta Memorial Hospital reported Friday that it had initiated 1,611 COVID-19 tests with a positive rate of 7.1 percent. Statewide, 139,7225 tests have been done, according to the state health department's website.

With Ohio now in the early stages of re-opening, Memorial Health System President and CEO Scott Cantley said there will be live news conference on Wednesday at mhsystem.org/together to discuss the system’s plans.

“Memorial Health System is moving into the next phase of care for our community with eagerness and caution," Cantley said. "We are glad to see more of our patients again, learn how they are doing, and what their health concerns are. We also want to ensure patients get the urgent care and surgical care necessary, while keeping them safe. We’re instituting a number of steps to ensure that happens."

In addition, county health officials said residents should remember that the guidelines set up under Responsible RestartOhio are aimed at protecting the following groups of people:

- parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents who may be more vulnerable to serious COVID-19 disease due to age or health conditions.

- family members who work outside the home so that they don’t become infected and unknowingly pass it on to their co-workers or patients.

- neighbors and friends with cancer who are going through chemotherapy.

- essential workers with chronic health conditions who can’t stay home because of their work responsibilities.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Athens County: four cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: six cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: two cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: three cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

- Morgan County: four cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

For additional COVID-19 statistics in Ohio, click on the related link to the right of this article.

UPDATE: 4/30/20 3:45 P.M.

Ohio health officials Thursday afternoon reported 38 additional COVID-19 deaths, bring the state's total to 975.

As of 2 p.m, the Ohio Department of Health's coronavirus website also showed 18,027 confirmed cases to go along with 3,533 hospitalizations and 1,035 admissions to intensive-care units. In addition, 133,148 Ohioans have been tested for the virus.

The website showed 12 deaths, 98 confirmed cases and 11 hospitalizations in Washington County.

The Marietta/Belpre City Health Department also confirmed on Thursday that at least eight deaths are linked to an outbreak at the Heartland of Marietta skilled-nursing facility where 100 residents and staff members have had positive tests.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Athens County: three cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: six cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: two cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: three cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

- Morgan County: four cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

For additional COVID-19 statistics in Ohio, click on the related link to the right of this article.

UPDATE: 4/29/20 2:30 P.M.

Two more COVID-19 deaths in Washington County are among 138 additional deaths reported Wednesday afternoon by Ohio health officials.

As of 2 p.m., the Ohio Department of Health's COVID-19 website showed 12 deaths, 11 hospitalizations and 95 cases in Washington County, and 937 deaths, 3,421 hospitalizations and 17,303 cases across the state.

No additional information was available about the latest deaths in Washington County.

However, newly updated information on the state's website about cases at long-term care facilities in Ohio showed at least eight of the county's 12 deaths have been connected to a long-term care facility, and the Heartland of Marietta skilled-nursing facility is the only one in the county shown to have confirmed cases of the virus.

Information o the state website shows 27 current-week cases at the facility among 25 residents and two staff members. Overall, there have been 44 confirmed cases connected to the facility - 40 residents and four staff members.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Athens County: three cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: six cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: two cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: three cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

- Morgan County: four cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

For additional COVID-19 statistics in Ohio, click on the related link to the right of this article.

UPDATE: 4/28/20 3:15 P.M.

The Ohio Department of Health Tuesday afternoon reported 46 new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the state's total to 799.

As of 2 p.m., the state's COVID-19 website showed 16,769 confirmed cases, 3,340 hospitalizations and 1,004 admissions to intensive care.

In Washington County, the website showed one new case, bringing the total to 95. There have been 10 deaths and 11 hospitalizations in the county.

The deaths in Washington County include six men and four women: four men in their 70s, three women in their 80s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Athens County: three cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: six cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: two cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: two cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

- Morgan County: four cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

For additional COVID-19 statistics in Ohio, click on the related link to the right of this article.

UPDATE: 4/27/20 2:30 P.M.

More than 750 people have died from the coronavirus in Ohio, state officials reported Monday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., the Ohio Department of Health's COVID-19 website showed 753 deaths from among 16,325 confirmed cases. The death toll increased 25 since Sunday.

Statewide, the website showed 3,232 hospitalizations with 978 admissions to intensive care. The total number of tests increased to 119,391.

In Washington County, the website showed 94 cases, 10 deaths and 11 hospitalizations.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Athens County: three cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: six cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: two cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: two cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

- Morgan County: four cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: five cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

For additional COVID-19 statistics in Ohio, click on the related link to the right of this article.

UPDATE: 4/26/2020 5 P.M.

Two more people have died of COVID-19 related complications in Washington County, health officials in Ohio said on Sunday. Their deaths bring the county total to 10 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 728 lives lost due to the coronavirus.

On top of the 2 recent deaths, Washington County is reporting a new case of the virus, bringing the county total to 94 confirmed cases. Eleven people have been hospitalized.

State officials are reporting 15,630 cases of the virus, spread over all 88 counties.

There have been 3,178 hospitalizations. 952 people have been admitted to intensive care units.

UPDATE: 4/25/2020 2:30 P.M.

The Ohio Department of Health is now reporting 15,587 cases of coronavirus and 711 COVID-19 related deaths. The Buckeye State has seen 3,115 hospitalizations, 938 of which have been to intensive care units.

Locally, Washington County is near 100 cases. The ODH website lists the county as having 93 confirmed cases and eight deaths. There have been 11 hospitalizations in the county.

Athens County has still only confirmed three cases, one death and one hospitalization.

Meigs County is reporting two confirmed cases.

Morgan County and Noble County are each reporting four cases of the virus. Noble County has seen two hospitalizations.

Monroe is reporting two cases and two hospitalizations.

UPDATE: 4/24/20 4:30 P.M.

Ohio health officials Friday afternoon reported five more COVID-19 cases in Washington County, pushing the total to 80.

At least 17 of the cases have been linked to an outbreak at the Heartland of Marietta skilled-nursing facility where 15 residents and two staff members have tested positive for the virus, according to statistics recently released on the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 website. The number does not include patients who have either recovered or passed away.

As of 2 p.m., the state health-department website showed 690 deaths and 15,169 confirmed, along with 3,053 hospitalizations and 920 admissions to intensive-care units.

The website showed eight deaths - five men and three women - and 11 hospitalizations in Washington County.

Meanwhile, Washington County health officials Friday afternoon released additional COVID-19 statistics that showed 1,285 tests had been initiated by Marietta Memorial Hospital and the community.

The rate of positive tests was 7.2 percent, and health officials said they are still monitoring 52.5 percent of the confirmed cases reported in the county.

“Memorial Health System will be working to follow guidance from the

governor, Ohio Department of Health, and what our own medical experts recommend as we move to a new normal," said Jennifer Offenberger, an associate vice president for service excellence at Memorial Health Systems. "Our goal as always will be to ensure the safety of our patients, employees, and community while providing important health services,”

Under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, people with COVID-19 who have symptoms and were directed to care

for themselves at home usually stop isolation under the following conditions:

- Free of fever for 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications

- Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)

- At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared

"Isolation is necessary to separate sick people from healthy people. Isolation is one of the best ways to stop the spread," said Val Betkoski, director of nursing at the Washington County Health Department. "People who are told to isolate are required to stay home by directive of the health department."

Please call your local health department or the 24 hour nurse line with questions if you have been instructed to isolate.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Athens County: three cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: six cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: two cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: two cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

- Morgan County: four cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: four cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

For additional COVID-19 statistics in Ohio, click on the related link to the right of this article.

UPDATE: 4/23/20 2:40 P.M.

Health officials Thursday afternoon reported the deaths of two more Washington County residents, raising the death toll in the county to eight.

They are among 656 deaths reported statewide by the Ohio Department of Health on its COVID-19 website.

The deaths in Washington County include five men and three women: three men in their 70s, two women in their 80s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the health department's website showed 14,694 cases, 102,325 tests, 2,960 hospitalizations and 900 admissions to intensive-care units across the state.

The website also showed 75 cases and 10 hospitalizations in Washington County.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Athens County: four cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: six cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: two cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Morgan County: four cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: two cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: three cases, one hospitalization, no deaths

For additional COVID-19 statistics in Ohio, click on the related link to the right of this article.

UPDATE: 4/22/20 4:35 P.M.

Ohio health officials Wednesday afternoon reported more than 50 new deaths and nearly 400 cases of coronavirus in the Buckeye state.

The updated totals posted on the Department of Health website show 14,117 cases and 610 deaths. That's up from 13,725 cases and 557 deaths reported Tuesday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the state also reported 2,882 hospitalizations and 880 admissions to intensive-care units.

In Washington County, the number of confirmed cases increased to 73, which is up four from Tuesday. There have been six deaths - four men and two women - and 10 hospitalizations in the county.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Athens County: three cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: six cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: two cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Morgan County: four cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: two cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: three cases, one hospitalization, no deaths

For additional COVID-19 statistics in Ohio, click on the related link to the right of this article.

UPDATE: 4/21//20 2:15 P.M.

The number of coronavirus cases across Ohio and Washington County continues to climb.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 13,725 cases across the state, including 69 in Washington County.

There have been 557 deaths, 2,779 hospital admissions and 838 admissions to hospital intensive-care units across the state.

There have been six deaths - four men and two women - and 10 hospitalizations reported in Washington County.

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Athens County: three cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: six cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: two cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Morgan County: three cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: two cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: three cases, one hospitalization, no deaths

For additional COVID-19 statistics in Ohio, click on the related link to the right of this article.

UPDATE: 4/2020 3:15 P.M.

A sixth person in Washington County has died from the coronavirus, health officials said Monday afternoon as officials reported 65 confirmed cases and 10 hospitalizations.

The Washington County Health Department, Marietta/Belpre Health Department and the Memorial Health system provided the statistics in a news release.

According to information on Ohio's COVID-19 website, the victims in Washington County include four men and two women: two men in their 70s; a man in his 60s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 40s.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, the website showed 12,913 cases and 509 deaths statewide. There have been 2,652 hospitalizations.

Marietta Memorial Hospital has initiated 810 tests, with a 4.7 percent positive rate for the hospital and a 22.3 percent positive rate for other community tested patients, county health officials said.

"Our community has done a great job of flattening the curve," said Roger Coffman, administrator of the Washington County Health Department. "Staying home, wearing cloth masks, and physical distancing are working. These steps will remain very important as restrictions ease."

Everyone should start planning now as we move forward towards our "new normal." health officials said.

In addition, business owners should be identifying which employees should continue to work from home and preparing for how they will protect those employees who must return to work, and workers need to be getting ready for how they will protect their customers and clients, health officials said.

Officials also urged family members to be thinking about how they will protect each other, especially grandparents and those with chronic diseases. They also encouraged neighbors to prepare for how they will protect their community. "

Health officials offered the following guidance:

- Get groceries and run errands for those who will need to continue to stay home

- If you must go out in public, wear a cloth mask to protect others

- Stay 6 feet from others as much as possible

- Stay physically active, get adequate sleep, and eat well-balanced meals

- Wash hands often with water and soap (20 seconds or longer)

- Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth

- Clean and disinfect "High-Touch" surfaces often

- Stay home and isolate yourself when you are sick

Following is breakdown of statistics from other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Athens County: three cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: six cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: two cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Morgan County: three cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: two cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: four cases, one hospitalization, no deaths

UPDATE: 4/17/20 2:25 P.M.

Updated statistics from the Ohio Department of Health Friday afternoon showed two new cases of COVID-19 in Washington County but no additional deaths from the virus.

As of 2 p.m., the department's COVID-19 website showed 55 cases, five deaths and nine hospitalizations in Washington County. A breakdown of 48 cases listed on the website shows 27 women and 21 men.

Statewide, the website showed 9,107 cases, 418 deaths and 2,424 hospitalizations across 87 counties. The death toll is up from 389 on Thursday.

Vinton County remains the only county with no confirmed cases of the virus.

Following are COVID-19 statistics for Washington and six other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Washington County: 55 cases, nine hospitalizations, five deaths (two men in their 70s; a man in his 60s; a woman in her 80s; and a woman in her 40s)

- Athens County: three cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: six cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: two cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Morgan County: three cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: two cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: three cases, one hospitalization, no deaths

UPDATE: 4/16/20 2:40 P.M.

A fifth person has died from the coronavirus in Washington County, according to the Ohio Department of Health, which posted updated statistics on its website Thursday afternoon.

The victim is identified as a woman in her 80s, but no other information is available.

The deaths - three men and two women - are among 389 deaths across Ohio.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the state's COVID-19 website showed 8,414 cases, including 53 in Washington County. In addition, there have been 2,331 hospitalizations and 707 admissions to intensive-care units.

Vinton County is the only county without a confirmed case of the virus.

Following are COVID-19 statistics for Washington and six other counties in southeastern Ohio:

- Washington County: 53 cases, eight hospitalizations, five deaths (two men in their 70s; a man in his 60s; a woman in her 80s; and a woman in her 40s)

- Athens County: three cases, one hospitalization, one death (a man in his 60s)

- Gallia County: six cases, three hospitalizations, one death (a woman in her 60s)

- Meigs County: two cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Morgan County: three cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths

- Monroe County: two cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths

- Noble County: three cases, one hospitalization,no deaths

UPDATE: 4/15/20 4:35 P.M.

Three men and one woman make up the list of coronavirus patients who have died in Washington County, according to information on the Ohio Department of Health's website.

They are identified as a woman between 40 and 49 years old, a man between 60 and 69 years old and two men between 70 and 79 years old.

Washington County health officials previously said at least one of the deaths was connected to an outbreak at the Heartland of Marietta skilled-nursing facility. More than two dozen people connected to the nursing home had tested positive as of Saturday, the Marietta/Belpre City Health Department said.

As Wednesday afternoon, the state health department reported 47 cases and six hospitalizations in Washington County.

Statewide, the health department reported 361 deaths among 7,791 confirmed cases.

UPDATE: 4/15/20 03:30 P.M.

The death of a fourth person in Washington County has been linked to the coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases continues to climb, according to Ohio health officials.

The state Department of Health's COVID-19 website Wednesday afternoon showed four deaths and 47 cases in Washington County.

County health officials have not released additional information.

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the state health department website showed 7,791 cases and 361 deaths had been reported in the state.

UPDATE 4/14/2020 8:24 P.M.

A third person has died from COVID-19 in Washington County, according to the Washington County Health Department Director of Nursing Val Betkoski.

No other information about the person has been released.

UPDATE: 4/14/20 3:35 P.M.

A second death linked to COVID-19 has been reported in Washington County, according to information posted on the Ohio Department of Health's coronavirus website.

Washington County health officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the death is the first connected to a previously reported outbreak reported at the Heartland-Marietta skilled-nursing facility.

"We are thankful for the commitment of the facility during their outbreak," said Val Betkoski, director of nursing for the Washington County Health Department. "They are operating with safeguards in place to stop the spread and care for their patients and staff. We understand that residents of long-term care facilities represent a vulnerable population during this pandemic.”

Health officials confirmed several COVID-19 cases at the nursing-home on April 7, and on Saturday, during a meeting of the Marietta/Belpre City Health Department, Commissioner Anne Goon said 25 people had tested positive but only seven were symptomatic.

The state health department website Tuesday afternoon also showed four hospitalizations among 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington County, an increase of three cases from Monday.

Overall in Ohio, there are 7,280 confirmed cases and 324 deaths across 86 of the state's 88 counties.

We'll have more information online and during WTAP News as it becomes available.

UPDATE: 4/12/20

The Ohio Department of Health is now reporting 6,604 cases of COVID-19 in the Buckeye State. That's up by 354 cases from the previous day.

The state's total now includes 86 cases of the state's total fall under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidelines, which include "probable" cases.

In total, the state says 253 people have died from the virus; five of those deaths fall under the CDC's broadened definition.

Washington County is up to 39 confirmed cases. There's still just one death in the county.

Athens County has so far confirmed three positive cases and one death.

Morgan County has confirmed 2 cases.

Monroe County has confirmed 2 cases, both of which are being treated in hospitals.

Noble and Meigs counties have reported 1 case each.

UPDATE: 4/11/20

Health officials in Ohio say the state’s cases of COVID-19 has climbed to 6250.

That number now includes 63 cases that fall under the Centers for Disease Control’s expanded case definition, which as probable cases.

The state is also reporting 3 new deaths to bring the total to 247. 5 of those cases fall under the CDC’s expanded definition which includes probable cases.

1,859 of the COVID-19 cases in Ohio being treated in the hospital. 572 are currently being treated in the ICU.

Washington County now has 36 COVID-19 cases with 3 hospitalizations.

Athens County has 3 cases, while Morgan and Monroe Counties have 2 cases. Meigs and Noble Counties are reporting 1 case each.