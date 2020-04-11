Ohio reporting 6,250 cases of COVID-19

Health officials in Ohio say the state’s cases of COVID-19 has climbed to 6250.

That number now includes 63 cases that fall under the Centers for Disease Control’s expanded case definition, which as probable cases.

The state is also reporting 3 new deaths to bring the total to 247. 5 of those cases fall under the CDC’s expanded definition which includes probable cases.

1,859 of the COVID-19 cases in Ohio being treated in the hospital. 572 are currently being treated in the ICU.

Washington County now has 36 COVID-19 cases with 3 hospitalizations.

Athens County has 3 cases, while Morgan and Monroe Counties have 2 cases. Meigs and Noble Counties are reporting 1 case each.