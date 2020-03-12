UPDATE: Belpre BOE to meet in emergency session on coronavirus

UPDATE: 3/12/20

The Belpre City Schools Board of Education has called an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss Gov. Mike DeWine's order closing all public schools for three weeks because of the coronavirus.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Stone Administration Building, 2014 Rockland Ave.

We will have reporter at the meeting and will provide updates online and during our evening newscasts.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3/12/20

All public schools in Ohio will be closed for three weeks starting next week as state leaders try to come to grips with the spreading coronavirus, Gov. Mike DeWine announced during a news conference Thursday afternoon in Columbus.

"We will continue to consult with educators on this," DeWine said on Twitter. "We have to take this action. We have to do everything we can to slow down the spread of this virus."

The closing will go into effect after school on Monday and continue at least through April 1, DeWine said.

The latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Health show five confirmed cases of the virus in the state. Another 52 are under investigation, and 30 tests have come back negative.

The decision to closes schools for an "extended spring break" follows an announcement Thursday morning by the Ohio High School Athletic Association that it had postponed all winter-sports tournaments, including this week's girls state basketball tournament at St. John's Arena in Columbus.

The has already placed restrictions on visitors to nursing homes and correctional facilities in an effort to prevent COVID-19 virus from spreading.

"We know #COVID19 will spread, but by slowing it down it'll allow our healthcare system to work," DeWine said. "We don't want our healthcare providers to have to make the decision of who lives and who dies."