Ohio sees drop in concealed carry licenses

A nearly decade low of Ohio concealed carry licenses were issued in 2019.

The Associated Press reports new licenses were down 22% from 2018, but the Washington County Sheriff’s Office suggests 2018 was a rather high year to begin with, as a bill passed that year allowed veterans to receive a conceal carry license for free.

“The last quarter of 2018, the state of Ohio passed the law where veterans, could present their DD214, and as long as they were honorably discharged, they could get their license for free,” said Kyle Hockenberry.

Kyle Hockenberry is a security officer at the Washington County Courthouse who works closely with the issuance of concealed carry licenses.

He says the new availability of licenses to veterans probably prompted the spike in 2018.

“We had a huge jump in the number of people coming in because there were so many veterans didn’t want to go through the class and now that they had this, they came in to get their license,” said Hockenberry.

But, the difference in Washington County was only about one hundred licenses issued between ’18 and ’19, much closer to 10% than the 22% drop seen statewide.

Hockenberry says the numbers are down so far in 2020.

Across the river in Wood County, a similar spike in issuance occurred in 2018, but their 2019 numbers are much more on par with years past.

“In 2017 we had 1,309 conceal carry permits that we issued. In 2018 that jumped to 1,538, and I could just question if that was because of the national issue going with guns at the time, but 1,538 was for 2018 and then last year in 2019 we dropped back down to 1,369,” said Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens.

According to Stephens, West Virginia does not require a permit to carry a concealed weapon, but many West Virginians get them here for their reciprocity agreements, meaning the licenses are recognized by several other states which have stricter gun laws.

“For the most part, West Virginians, Mountaineers are free and they always carry their weapons. So that’s another thing, when they go on vacation. When you drive to Florida or somewhere, you can carry your weapon with you provided the states you’re passing through are reciprocal agreement states,” said Stephens.

