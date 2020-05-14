Ohio tattoo parlors set to reopen

Tattoo parlors in Ohio can resume business beginning Friday.

As they reopen there is a list of guidelines they must follow. A link to the list of guidelines can be found to the right of the article.

We spoke with the owner of Monkey's Uncle Tattoo about his reaction when Governor Dewine made the announcement that tattoo parlors would be able to reopen.

"It was relief, but on the other hand it was kind of a last minute thing and there are a lot of preparations to do to hurry up and get ready," said Owner Chris Chovan. "He said hair dressers and barber shops, so I figured we had a couple of more weeks. I started house projects and now I have to hurry up and rush to get everything finished, but I'm glad."

In order to keep the amount of people in the shop at a minimum, customers who make an appointment will be asked to stay in their car when they arrive until they are told to come in. To ensure the safety of everyone, all of the employees at the shop will be wearing face masks and it is recommended that customers wear them as well.