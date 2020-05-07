Ohio women's shelters receiving funds

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced his office distributed nearly $1 million in funding to domestic violence shelters and coalitions across the state to assist battered men, women and children in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's a response after the news of increases in domestic violence from the stay-at-home orders caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As Yost says, “While we have been asked to stay at home, sometimes home isn’t the safest place."

The funds were distributed to 48 different women's shelters in the state of Ohio. One of which was Washington County's own, Eve Inc., which earned over $17 thousand that will be going to the facility.

Eve Inc. wants the public to know that they are still open and they are available to help those in the area that need it. If you or someone you know is being abused called their hotline at 740-374-5819.