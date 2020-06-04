One dead, one taken to hospital in Rt. 14 crash

The Wood County 9-1-1 Center has confirmed a death as a result of a two-car crash late Wednesday night along Rt. 14 in Mineral Wells.

According to Dispatch, the accident, which took place on Elizabeth Pike near Hardman’s Hardware at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, also resulted in two other people being treated on the scene for injuries, and at least one other person being transported to the hospital. It’s unclear if the person who was transported was among the two being treated at the scene.

The Mineral Wells Fire Department, St. Joe’s ambulance, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and members of their C.R.A.S.H. team, all responded to the accident. As of 1:40 a.m., the road had been cleared and reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.