One person ejected during single vehicle wreck

A single vehicle wreck resulted in the ejection of a male driver from his car on Route 47 in Wood County Thursday morning.

Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens says it appears the driver "lost control" and hit an embankment near a bend in the road. He then crossed the road and hit a second embankment. At some point, the unidentified driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The initial call suggested the wreck was a single vehicle crash, however a second caller reported it as a head-on collision. Sheriff Stephens says upon his department's arrival they determined it to be a single vehicle wreck. He says the second caller may have witnessed someone trying to help the injured driver.

The driver was taken to Camden Clark Medical Center to be treated. It is unknown how severe his injuries are.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office, the Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department, The West Virginia Natural Resources Police, a St. Jo's Ambulance and a Camden Clark Ambulance responded to the scene.

