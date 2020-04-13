Online event to raise funds for 55 Mid-Ohio Valley non-profits

Fifty-five non-profit organizations around the Mid-Ohio Valley are gearing up for the Give Local MOV online fundraising campaign on May 5.

The event is organized by the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF), and has been an annual event since 2014. The PACF encourages philanthropy and supports non-profit organizations in Washington County, Ohio, as well as Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt, and Wood counties in West Virginia.

According to Julie Posey, the PACF’s Give Local MOV coordinator, the event has raised a total of approximately $1.5 million for local organizations since 2014. It got its start as part of a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the creation of the first community foundation. A number of foundations around the country launched Give Local America, and Give Local MOV grew out of that campaign.

In addition to fundraising, the PACF also intends for the event to be an opportunity to shed light on the work being done by local non-profits.

“The big goal of the day is to raise that awareness, as well as introduce our non-profits to new supporters and friends, and to online giving and the opportunities that come with online services,” Posey said.

Some of the organizations involved include the Blennerhassett Historical Foundation, Artsbridge, Inc., the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg, the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, the WVU at Parkersburg Foundation, the Little Kanawha Community Foundation, Project Yoga MOV, and others.

Donors will be able to make contributions to the organizations of their choice online at www.givelocalmov.org beginning at 12 A.M. on Tuesday, May 5, and they will have 24 hours to contribute. Various prizes will be given to some of the participating non-profits, including the organization that receives the first donation, organizations that receive the most donations during particular hours of the day, and more. Although the site will not open for contributions until May 5, it is currently live and those interested can visit ahead of time to learn more about participating organizations.

This year in particular, the virtual event is playing an important role in supporting local non-profits. For example, the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, a child welfare organization that supports foster and adoptive families, has participated in Give Local MOV since its inception in 2014. This year, the non-profit had to cancel important fundraising events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the organization plans to use the funds it raises through Give Local MOV to support a larger number of its projects and programs than in previous years.

“Historically, we’ve utilized the funds in support of what we call our Midtown Family Resource Center, which is our food pantry, clothing closet, and after-school programming at McKinley Elementary, and for general community education and support services,” said Shelley Plauche-Adkins, regional director of the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia. “This year, however, we have decided to encompass our full site because we have had to cancel other fundraising events...We’re utilizing it as an opportunity to provide some support to our full array of programming,” Plauche-Adkins said.