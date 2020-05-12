Open air church holds services in Waverly

A nondenominational, completely outdoor church is holding weekly services in Waverly. The Crossroads Open Air Sanctuary offers service every Sunday at 11 A.M., with visitors attending in their cars.

The church was founded by Rock Wilson and modeled after the Daytona Beach Drive-In Church, a similar outdoor church he attends when visiting Florida during the winter.

"There are a lot of people who just don't feel comfortable walking into a church...This gives them a way to come and have an experience with church in their own private vehicle," Wilson said.

Wilson had been working on the concept of an open-air church for about five years and planned to open Crossroads next summer, but moved up his opening date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilson is Pentecostal, but said the services are nondenominational in order to create a welcoming environment for a wide range of attendees.

“We don’t want to indoctrinate people with the doctrine of my faith. We’re just trying to put out a message of love and peace...We want people to experience some really good music and the word of the Lord, that I think any denomination can agree with,” Wilson said.

In addition, Wilson holds online Bible study classes, and intends to hold additional in-person classes when the public health situation allows.

Wilson purchased a professional stage that was wheeled to the eight-acre property on Princess Lane in Waverly, where he leads sermons. He estimates 150 people attended the first service, some of whom brought their pets.

“It’s really nice that people can be comfortable and attend church. Isn’t that what we all want?” Wilson commented.

Wilson notes that, although he is not a licensed official, he considers one of the most important aspects of his work to be relating religious messages to contemporary life, which he feels is one of his strengths.

“I didn’t go to seminary, I didn’t get a theology degree. I tell everyone I went to the school of hard knocks. I’ve been through a lot of things in my life...and because of that I’ve learned incredible things. Of course I’ve always attended church and I’ve had some great teachers. And people tell me I have a knack for teaching the Bible,” Wilson said.

Those interested can learn more on the church's Facebook page.


