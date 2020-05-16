Operation Blue Sky lights up the Mid-Ohio Valley

Law enforcement agencies from all over the Mid-Ohio Valley lit up the sky Friday night with their flashing lights in honor of those who have served and continue to serve as peace officers.

As a part of National Police Week, officers from 10 West Virginia and Ohio law enforcement agencies paraded through the five cities in Washington County and Wood County, starting in Marietta.

Officials call it "Operation Blue Sky" and the Washington County Sheriff's Office said it's an event that will "inspire our communities to support law enforcement and the sacrifices that they make each and every day."

“We've assembled law enforcement officers from both sides of the river, Washington and Wood County to participate for a procession through each of our communities to honor the officers who gave the ultimate price, their lives, to protect our communities,” said Major Greg Nohe, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, it was 58 years ago when congress passed a resolution which designated May 15th National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week it falls in National Police Week.

The Washington County Sheriff’s website lists their office, the Wood County Sheriff’s office, the Belpre Police Department, the Beverly Police Department, the Marietta Police Department and the Marietta College Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Parkersburg Police Department, the Vienna Police Department, the West Virginia State Police, and the Williamstown Police Department, as the law enforcement agencies in attendance.

