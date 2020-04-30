Organizations donate $40,000 to food pantries

The Marietta Community Foundation, The Bernard McDonough Foundation, Dale and Courtney Knight and Marietta College have come together and donated $40,000 to local food pantries.

The money will be disbursed among food pantries in Washington County based on the population size each pantry serves.

"We have been giving out tons of funds to various organizations that are really trying to offset a lot of the consequences and offset a lot of the hardships that people are facing due to these regulations and safety precautions being taken," said Mason Beuhring, Communications and Program Services Director at Marietta Community Foundation.

If you would like to donate to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund or volunteer with a local nonprofit in need, please contact Heather Allender at 740-373-3286 or heather@mcfohio.org.