Out MOV pauses Pride Month observances in support of George Floyd and protesters

With Monday marking the start of Pride Month, Out MOV has decided not to hold events or observances in order to support George Floyd and demonstrators around the country.

“We don’t want to do anything that would distract from the actions of black and brown protesters. We stand in support and we believe Black lives matter,” said Jeanne Peters, president of Out MOV.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has been hosting virtual gatherings to continue connecting with the community during the public health crisis. Some of these have included virtual “kiki” parties, a Q & A session with researcher Danielle Thrasher about the experiences of LGBTQIA+ youth in the Mid-Ohio Valley, and more.

Peters said that the organization will likely host additional online events later in the month but, for the time being, its focus is on showing solidarity with those demonstrating in support of George Floyd.

“As marginalized people, an injury to one is an injury to all,” Peters added.

