Out MOV to present research about the experiences of LGBTQ+ youth in the Mid-Ohio Valley

The non-profit organization Out MOV is hosting an event via Facebook Live to present the findings of its research into the experiences of LGBTQ+ youth in the Mid-Ohio Valley. The event will feature researcher Danielle Thrasher, who will discuss her report titled “LGBTQ+ Youth in the Mid-Ohio Valley: An Empirical Report.” Thrasher, who is a member of Out MOV’s board of directors and chair of its Committee on Education, will also take questions from attendees. The event will be free and open to the public, and will be held on Saturday, April 25 at 7:00 P.M.

According to Thrasher, the research was initially a response to a widely shared Facebook post from the mother of an LGBTQ+ young person who was hospitalized after attempting suicide. Thrasher said the post raised awareness about the issue of bullying in schools.

“This post had drawn heavy attention in the Washington County/Wood County area...And I began to think of my own experiences as a seventeen-year-old growing up as a transgender woman in Washington County. I finally came to the realization that, with my position at Out MOV, I was being given the power to do something about this huge issue that I have even fallen victim to personally.”

The research consisted of a 26-question online survey that gathered information from young people about their experiences. One finding that stood out for Thrasher was the reported eagerness among many LGBTQ+ young people to relocate.

“The last statistic in the report was based on a question that asked, ‘On a scale of one to five, with one being not likely and five being very likely, how likely are you to leave the Mid-Ohio Valley for somewhere more LGBT-inclusive when given the opportunity?’ We found that 48.6 percent of our respondents answered five. Actually seeing that data gave me goosebumps.”

Thrasher said that one of the most significant impacts of the research is that it gives the organization data to support its claims regarding the importance of pro-LGBTQ+ policies.

“I think this research is very important for Out MOV because as a 501(c)4 organization, we have the power to lobby in favor of pro-LGBT legislation. And for so long, the LGBT community here in the Mid-Ohio Valley hasn’t necessarily had the data to back up what we’re saying in support of this legislation. But now we do. When we’re in senators’ offices and they tell us that we don’t have empirical data, now we can show them the report and say ‘yes we do,’” Thrasher said.

The complete study is available to read on Out MOV’s website.