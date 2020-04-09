Over $1 million in funds for Wirt County Health Service Association

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $12,939,053 for health centers across West Virginia through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Health Center Program.

This includes $1,155,707 for the Wirt County Health Service Association.

“Health centers are essential to our healthcare system in West Virginia, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic which is putting an enormous strain on our medical professionals and facilities. This funding will help our health centers provide essential medical services while ensuring the healthcare access that every West Virginian deserves. I will continue to fight for the people of West Virginia to get the medical supplies and care they need and we will make it through this terrible pandemic together, because West Virginians care for one another,” said Senator Manchin.

“As our state battles the COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more important that quality health care services are available for all of our residents—including those in small, hard-to-reach communities. These federal grants are an essential part of connecting our communities in West Virginia and providing the care our citizens need. I have been and will continue to fight to make sure our West Virginia medical professionals have the funding they need to provide accessible and affordable health care services that our West Virginia families rely on,” said Senator Capito.