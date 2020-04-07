Pandemic prompts cancellation of 2020 MOV Multi-Cultural Festival

A popular summertime event in the Mid-Ohio Valley for the past 25 years has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with the Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival announced Tuesday morning that the event scheduled for June 19-21 at Parkersburg City Park has been canceled.

After reviewing the CDC Guidelines and COVID-19 projections of Ohio and West Virginia, we are confident this is the right and responsible thing to do,” Bea Corra, a member of the festival’s board of directors, said in a news release. “Above all, we want to promote the safety and health of everyone involved.”

The event is scheduled to return on June 18-20, 2021.

“We know so many look forward to coming together under the trees of the City Park to celebrate life and unity,” Corra said.