Pandemic will alter Communion rituals for many U.S. Christians

The practice of Holy Communion is the most cherished sacrament for many Christians. And it soon will be undergoing some striking changes at Catholic and Protestant churches across the United States.

Over the coming weeks, there will be a gradual easing of restrictions on large gatherings that were imposed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Many churches that formerly encouraged churchgoers to drink wine from a communal cup will halt that practice, at least temporarily. In some cases, clergy will be instructed to use hand sanitizer before commencing with the sacrament and to wear face masks while serving the communion wafers.