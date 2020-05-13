Parade held at Worthington Healthcare Center

Because of the heavy visitation restrictions set forth at the Worthington Healthcare Center, residents have not been able to seen their families in-person for months.

On Wednesday, some families and friends of residents gathered together and put on a parade to visit their loved ones at the Healthcare Center.

It put smiles on the faces of all the residents in attendance, and it gave them a glimmer of hope that soon, everything will return to normal, and they will be able to see their families on a more regular basis.

"We are restricted visit," said Dianna White, Executive Director of the Worthington Healthcare Center. "Nobody is in, nobody is out. Just our staff, so these folks that live here have been seeing us for almost three months now just us. So, they’re so excited today to get to see their families."

The parade was initially for family and friends, but the community, including local law enforcement, got together to make the parade a big event.