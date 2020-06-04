Parkersburg & Wood County Public Library Reopens

While the library is now open to the public, those who visit it will notice some changes to ensure safety.

Some of the changes include limiting the hours and the amount of patrons allowed in each library at a time. Here is a list of the hours and the number of patrons allowed at each location.

-Emerson Library- Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., closed Saturday and Sunday. Limit of 45 patrons at a time. Young Reader’s Room is limited to one family or 5 people at a time. Enter through parking lot entrance.

-South Parkersburg Library- Monday -Friday 10 a.m. -5:30 p.m., closed Saturday and Sunday. Limit of 10 patrons at a time. Enter through front door. Exit to the patio.

-Williamstown Library- Monday- Friday 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., closed Saturday and Sunday. Limit of 5 patrons at a time. Enter from front of building facing the street. Exit to the parking lot.

Other safety precautions include all the staff wearing face masks or face coverings and limiting the amount of computers to ensure social distancing.

"We do provide face masks at the door, if someone doesn't have one with them and they do wish to wear one," said Director Brian Raitz. "It is not required, but we do ask people to do it for their safety as well as we do it for protecting them, but if they would do it for protecting others in the library. Of course, keeping the six feet separation and because the CDC guidelines don't want stays for long periods of time, we have removed all of the furniture for seating."

Items being returned to the library must be returned in the outside book drops at each location.

The library will continue to offer curbside pickup for those who don't feel comfortable coming inside.

AARP will not be returning in 2020 for tax service.