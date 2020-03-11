PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Academy is moving forward with their trip to Costa Rica. This is happening despite the presence of COVID-19 in the country since Monday.
Much of this is due to it being unfair to the students and their families that already paid money for this trip months prior.
Parkersburg Academy going forward with trip to Costa Rica
By Mitchell Blahut |
Posted: Wed 11:17 AM, Mar 11, 2020
