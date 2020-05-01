Parkersburg Area Community Foundation awards $25,000 in COVID-19 emergency funding

The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation is helping out during the pandemic by continuing to provide funding to organizations.

The foundation recently awarded $25,256 in its latest round of COVID-19 response grants. Overall, the foundation has awarded $75,376 in response to the pandemic.

This second round of grants will provide funding for the purchase of much-needed supplies for twelve area organizations.

The foundation is encouraging those who are able, to make a donation to either their Safety Net Fund or the Hunger Fund.

"It is important that we continue to work on replenishing those two funds," Judy Sjostedt, PACF’s Executive Director. "The longer the coronavirus continues, and the unemployment continues at the level it presently is, the more we will need to be able to support the organizations that are working to help people that are directly affected by it."

Donations can be made online at www.pacfwv.com.

