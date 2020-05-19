Parkersburg Area Community Foundation awards additional COVID-19 emergency funding

The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation & Regional Affiliates (PACF) has awarded $38,150 in the third round of its COVID-19 pandemic response grants, bringing the total awarded to date to $115,026. With these most recent grants, the Foundation is providing funding for the purchase of much-needed supplies and support for seven area organizations.

“As the pandemic continues and unemployment increases, we continue to work to help area agencies that are providing critical direct relief services to those impacted by COVID-19,” said Marian Clowes, PACF’s Associate Director for Community Leadership. “Support for our Hunger and Safety Net Funds has enabled the PACF to respond quickly to provide assistance to these agencies, who are on the front line every day helping members of our communities.”

Agencies that received funding during the PACF’s third round of grants include:

-Normantown Historical Community Center - $1,000 to help stock food pantry.

-Community Resources, Inc. - $2,000 to support food pantries in Doddridge and Roane counties.

-Wirt County Ministerial Alliance - $2,000 to help stock the Hope Shop Food Pantry.

-Community Resources - $16,300 to support the collaborative Individual Emergency Aid Program to provide rent and mortgage assistance to individuals impacted by COVID-19.

-Consumer Credit Counseling Services - $1,000 to support start-up costs for the collaborative Individual Emergency Aid Program to provide rent and mortgage assistance to individuals impacted by COVID-19.

-Mid-Ohio Valley Fellowship Home - $10,000 to support increased operating costs and address revenue loss to ensure that residents can remain safe and in recovery.

-Parkersburg YMCA - $4,250 to support operating costs for provision of essential services, including child- care (from the Ray L. and Mabel S. Vannoy Youth Recreation Fund)

-Ritchie County Family Resource Network - $600 to purchase supplies to make masks for distribution to nonprofit agencies in Ritchie County.

-The Gathering - $1,000 to purchase food for home delivery food boxes

The PACF is actively contacting regional nonprofits to assess COVID-19 impact on their clients and communities and identifying ways to respond to the needs. Agencies seeking assistance should contact the PACF at 304-428-4438 or by email to marian.clowes@pacfwv.com.