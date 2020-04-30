Parkersburg Area Community Foundation awards $25,000 in COVID-19 emergency funding

The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation & Regional Affiliates (PACF) has awarded $25,256 in its second round of its COVID-19 pandemic response grants bringing the total awarded to date to $75,376. With these most recent grants, the Foundation is providing funding for the purchase of much-needed supplies and support for twelve area organizations.

“We are very thankful to the PACF’s donors and supporters across our region who have already contributed and to those who continue to step forward to support our COVID-19 response funds,” said Judy Sjostedt Ritchie, PACF’s Executive Director. “We’re working swiftly, using our Hunger Fund and Safety Net Funds, to address our community’s needs and communicating closely with the nonprofits that are providing essential services during this crisis.”

Agencies that received funding during the PACF’s second round of grants include:

-Bi-County Nutrition Program - $2,500 to meet increased demand for home meal delivery services for seniors in Doddridge County.

-Calhoun County Committee on Aging - $7,500 to support increased demand for senior nutrition program and home meal delivery. Awarded in partnership with the Sisters Health Foundation.

-Circles Campaign of the Mid-Ohio Valley - $4,000 to help Circles participants address financial hardships and meet basic needs (e.g. food, housing, utilities). Awarded in partnership with the Sisters Health Foundation.

-Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley - $1,156 to secure handwashing stations to assist with safely reopening home construction sites.

-House to Home (Parkersburg Area Coalition for the Homeless) - $600 to purchase of food and supplies to provide meals to individuals experiencing homelessness.

-Patch 21 - $2,500 to provide childcare services for the children of essential workers in Roane County.

-Williamstown Welfare League - $2,000 from the Williamstown Fund for Excellence to buy food for the food pantry which serves the Williamstown and Waverly areas.

“As the pandemic continues and unemployment increases, we continue to hear about increased demand for services from area agencies that are working to address basic needs,” said Marian Clowes, PACF’s Associate Director for Community Leadership.

The PACF is actively contacting regional nonprofits to assess COVID-19 impact on their clients and communities and identifying ways to respond to the needs. Agencies seeking assistance should contact the PACF at 304-428-4438 or by email to marian.clowes@pacfwv.com.