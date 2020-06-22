Parkersburg Area Community Foundation launches memorial fund for autism mentor

The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) has announced a new memorial fund in honor of Terri Ann (Marshall) Gard, who worked as an autism mentor in Wood County schools for over 15 years, before passing away in 2019 after a battle with cancer.

The Autism Whispers Fund will support area organizations working to support and provide services to those on the autism spectrum. Each year, it will distribute the funds among a number of programs and organizations. Any organization in PACF’s service area can apply to receive funding, with preference given to those within the Wood County school system. PACF will potentially be accepting the first applications this fall.

The fund was created by Gard’s husband and three children, with the intention of assisting organizations to continue the kind of work she was committed to.

“[Terri Ann (Marshall) Gard] really had a passion for this, having been involved with it for many years. She really enjoyed getting to connect and work with the students that she was mentoring, and really help them find their potential...To continue her care even though she’s no longer with us, we’re able to use grants from the memorial fund,” said Julie Posey, development and communications officer with PACF.

Those who would like to learn more about the fund are asked to call (304) 428-4438 or visit PACF's website.


