Parkersburg Area Community Foundation receives donation for COVID-19 relief

The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation receives a $25,000 grant from the Sisters Health Foundation to help with COVID-19 relief.

The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation & Regional Affiliates and the Sisters Health Foundation are partnering to help local agencies and helping with the needs of the community.

The organization says they will focus on the needs of seniors and those who have mental health issues along with other community needs.

"We're trying to make sure that the community has resources to address needs that's our role over the long-term and particularly now," said Marian Clowes, Parkersburg Area Community Foundation & Regional Affiliates, associate director for community leadership. "We want to be as flexible and nimble as possible right now to respond to needs so if organizations have needs they are welcome to contact us and we can see how we might be able to respond."

The foundation will match the $25,000 to award to community agencies.