Parkersburg Bicentennial celebration postponed

Mayor Tom Joyce says the Parkersburg Bicentennial celebration, originally set for June 18-21, has been postponed.

Mayor Joyce, in a written statement issued Friday, said the postponement was made "as Parkersburg city leaders continue assessments of safety protocol for the community".

The mayor says the PKB200 committee hopes to have a smaller version of the event some time in late September or early October.

He adds, however, "the impact of recent events on city finances in the coming weeks will certainly impact what a PKB200 would consist of later in the fall".

The statement goes on to say the committee is working out a way to share historical events and events in a manner that would comply with public heath requirements.