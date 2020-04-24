UPDATE: Parkersburg Bicentennial events canceled

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - All events related to the city of Parkersburg’s Bicentennial PKB200 celebration have been canceled, Mayor Tom Joyce said in a news release on Friday.

“The recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases as well as increased safety measures ordered by Governor Justice have guided the decision-making process, with the health and safety of residents remaining at the forefront of concerns,” Joyce said.

Joyce commended members of the committee for their year-long efforts in planning the event.

“Their dedication to celebrating PKB200 is representative of the work they do for Parkersburg,” he aid. “And we thank them for their tireless professional and personal commitments to improving our community for everyone.”

Funding originally appropriated for the PKB200 event will be re-appropriated by City Council as part of a future budget revision, Joyce said.

The Bicentennial celebration was originally planned for June 18-21, but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers had hoped to have some events in September or October.

The committee in charge of the event is looking into possibly having the celebration later this year to welcome residents back to local businesses and restaurants and to celebrate the history of the city.

Details of when this would happen have not been finalized.

"We are just keeping our options open at this point," said, Mayor Tom Joyce. "I mean, you know there are a lot of folks, the committee, planning folks and some of the organizations that would like to keep the possibility open for doing something maybe in the fall, September or October."

Updates on a tentative new date for the celebration will be posted on the city’s website and social media pages.