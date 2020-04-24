Parkersburg Bicentennial celebration postponed

The Bicentennial celebration that was originally planned for June 18-21, has been postponed.

The committee in charge of the event is looking into possibly having the celebration later this year to welcome residents back to local businesses and restaurants and to celebrate the history of the city.

Details of when this would happen have not been finalized.

"We are just keeping our options open at this point," said, Mayor Tom Joyce. "I mean, you know there are a lot of folks, the committee, planning folks and some of the organizations that would like to keep the possibility open for doing something maybe in the fall, September or October."

Updates on a tentative new date for the celebration will be posted on the city's website and social media pages.

