Parkersburg City Building to remain closed to the public

Wood County officeholders had hoped their public buildings could open again to in-person traffic on Monday, May 11.

But changes in West Virginia's third week guidelines for reopening the state have changed those plans.

At a news conference Monday, Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce was among a number of city and county leaders with plans to begin reopening their public buildings the day the "week three" plan goes into effect.

Joyce told us Wednesday the city's plan now is for the building to remain closed to the public, but for employees to begin returning to their offices, to prepare for an eventual reopening.

"i spoke to a representative from the governor's office this morning," Joyce said, "and they assured me that we would get a one-week lead time as to when we could open to the public. We're going to use next week as an opportunity to prepare ourselves for opening up to the public."

Governor Justice, speaking to our sister station, WSAZ, was asked about plans for public buildings to reopen, and how changes announced Tuesday in the reopening plans affect that.

"We are adjusting our guidelines just as the federal government is every day," The governor said. "And we're going to have to...in order to keep you as safe as we possibly can."

Mayor Joyce says most city employees have been working remotely throughout the pandemic. Vital employees, notably safety workers such as police and fire, have been on their regular schedules.

The Wood County Commission, as also discussed at Monday's press conference, is scheduled Thursday to discuss plans for reopening the county courthouse to in-person traffic.