Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce reads to students at Martin Elementary

The Parkersburg Mayor, Tom Joyce spent part of his afternoon reading The Book With No Pictures to students, staff and family members at Martin Elementary.

"I think it is important to encourage kids to read, you know we need to celebrate the young people and make sure they are making good choices," said Mayor Joyce. "Anything I can do as mayor to encourage that is important. Reading is important. My parents encouraged my brother and I to read and I still read everyday."

The event was put on during Read Across America week.