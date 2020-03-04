Parkersburg PD Chief reads to elementary school students

As part of National Dr. Seuss Reading Week, schools are having guests come in and read books to students.

At Gihon Elementary School, in Parkersburg, police chief Joe Martin read Horton Hatches the Egg to students from Kindergarten to 5th grade.

After reading, he talked with the students about why reading is important for developmental growth, and the kids received little prizes if they answered his questions correctly.

Martin says that it is important for law enforcement to connect with children in local communities.

"We try to connect as much as we can in a positive, light-hearted note," said Chief Martin. "They (the children) can see us in a different way than what they typically would see us out on the street in a marked car. But, it's very positive for us and for them, and I just think it's really rewarding."

Martin also said that the police department makes themselves available to visit with elementary school kids as often as they can.